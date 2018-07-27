Sesen Bio Inc (SESN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sesen Bio an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sesen Bio to $3.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Sesen Bio traded down $0.08, reaching $1.70, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,858. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sesen Bio stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 205,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Sesen Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

