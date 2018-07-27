Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust opened at $17.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNH. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

