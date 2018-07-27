Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

SELB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,051. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -3.64.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 31,556.04% and a negative return on equity of 111.69%. analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 176,111 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 225.5% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 41,277 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

