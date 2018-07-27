Security National Bank Raises Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Security National Bank raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 2.2% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Nike by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.15 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $223,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,037 shares of company stock worth $44,906,852. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

