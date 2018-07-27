SecretCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $124,381.00 (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. SecretCoin has a market capitalization of $124,381.00 and $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015588 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SecretCoin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club . SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

