Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of PDC Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

PDC Energy opened at $63.54 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $61,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $79,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,592.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

