Seacor (CKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacor had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $216.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million.

Shares of Seacor traded down $0.91, hitting $53.25, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 105,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,187. The stock has a market cap of $981.06 million, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.86. Seacor has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on shares of Seacor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Seacor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 4,988 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

