SeaChange International (SEAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SeaChange International by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 72,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SeaChange International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaChange International traded down $0.03, reaching $3.20, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 53,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,113. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SeaChange International had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

