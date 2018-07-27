SEA (SE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about SEA (NYSE:SE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SEA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.6409160112183 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. SEA has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

