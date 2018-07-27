Scott & Selber Inc. Buys New Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $66.34 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

