Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

SALT opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $546.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.10. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1,579.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,113 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.