Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Position Trimmed by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 62.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,643 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $463,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Scientific Games by 16.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 140,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $7,172,720.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,056.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $2,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 274,208 shares of company stock valued at $14,789,882. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scientific Games opened at $48.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Scientific Games Corp has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.54.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.62 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

