Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Stake Boosted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF opened at $67.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $68.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.2993 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

