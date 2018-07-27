SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 traded down $2.18, hitting $40.76, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.