SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Numis Securities lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,538 to GBX 3,454. Numis Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 traded as low as GBX 3,065 ($40.57) and last traded at GBX 3,089 ($40.89), with a volume of 433441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,222 ($42.65).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.92) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,244 ($42.94) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,640 ($48.18) to GBX 3,510 ($46.46) in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,593 ($47.56) to GBX 3,955 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,609 ($47.77).

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Peter Harrison purchased 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,356 ($44.42) per share, for a total transaction of £45,138.20 ($59,746.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

