Schneider Electric (SU) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.00 ($95.29).

Shares of Schneider Electric opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

