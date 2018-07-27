Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.44 ($94.63).

SU traded up €0.78 ($0.92) during trading on Thursday, hitting €72.30 ($85.06). The company had a trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

