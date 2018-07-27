Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.44 ($94.63).

Shares of EPA SU traded up €0.78 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €72.30 ($85.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

