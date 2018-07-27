SBT Bancorp (SBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. SBT Bancorp had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Shares of SBT Bancorp traded up $0.46, hitting $36.95, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.45. SBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products.

