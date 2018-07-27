Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $109.62 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $853.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $71.28 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. MED restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

