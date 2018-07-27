Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,592 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 28,765.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100,393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 97.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

In related news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $82,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,001. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $155,458.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,049.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $553,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems opened at $116.45 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.23 and a 1-year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.