Savara (SVRA) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.91. 9,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 144,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVRA. BidaskClub downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.17.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $63,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $217,293.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,014.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,055 shares of company stock worth $569,209 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 406,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 265,402 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,441,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 662,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 1,161.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 481,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

