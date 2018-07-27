Savara (SVRA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Savara earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.4132992697108 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SVRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Savara traded up $0.37, hitting $11.88, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,300. The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Savara has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $396.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.17.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). equities analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $217,293.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,014.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $63,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,080 shares in the company, valued at $278,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,055 shares of company stock worth $569,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

