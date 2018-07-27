Sappi (SPPJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of Sappi opened at $7.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Sappi has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $7.34.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.43%. equities analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, paper pulp, and paper-based solutions to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, and Southern Africa. It offers graphic paper products that are used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail, newspapers, and other print applications; and packaging and specialty papers, which are used in the manufacture of soup sachets, luxury carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, and tissue wadding for household tissue products, as well as casting and release papers for fashion, textiles, automobile, and household industries.

