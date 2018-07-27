SAP SE (SAP) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1,494.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 18.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 35.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

SAP stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $122.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. SAP had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

