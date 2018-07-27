SAP (SAP) PT Set at €114.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.83 ($130.39).

ETR SAP opened at €103.24 ($121.46) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1-year low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

