SAP (SAP) PT Set at €114.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.83 ($130.39).

ETR SAP opened at €103.24 ($121.46) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1-year low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

