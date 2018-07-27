Santander Consumer USA (SC) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price target on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Santander Consumer USA traded down $0.18, reaching $19.39, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,431,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,281. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,026,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,234,000 after acquiring an additional 590,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,564,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,760,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,810 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 839,787 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

