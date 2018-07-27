Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGMO. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Sangamo Therapeutics traded down $0.30, hitting $13.25, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $73,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 38.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

