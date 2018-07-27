Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Peugeot (UG) a €30.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BNP Paribas set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.03 ($25.92).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Peugeot opened at €19.15 ($22.53) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.