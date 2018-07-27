Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold opened at C$5.83 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.84 and a 52 week high of C$6.95.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,832.00.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

