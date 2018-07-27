Sandler O’Neill Reaffirms Buy Rating for Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Old Second Bancorp opened at $15.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $447.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 14.35%. analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,414,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 454,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 137,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

