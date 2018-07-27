salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13,535.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,801,321 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,630,000. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,988,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,510,000 after buying an additional 615,029 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 555,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,760,000 after buying an additional 501,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.23.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 6,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.00 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $604,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,980 and sold 598,590 shares valued at $80,216,366. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com opened at $147.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

