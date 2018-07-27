Salem Media Group (SALM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SALM. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 9.30%. equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $27,281.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

