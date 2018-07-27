Safran (SAF) PT Set at €108.00 by Deutsche Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Societe Generale set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €101.10 ($118.94).

Shares of SAF opened at €88.30 ($103.88) on Wednesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

