Safe Bulkers (SB) Trading Down 0%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 10,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 261,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. ValuEngine lowered Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.70 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on Safe Bulkers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

The company has a market cap of $349.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,853 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

