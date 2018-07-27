S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,722 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Yelp were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,997 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Yelp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 950,991 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $525,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $281,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,085. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of Yelp opened at $40.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 574.00, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.