Ryder System (R) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Ryder System also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.62-5.82 EPS.

Ryder System opened at $78.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $135,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

