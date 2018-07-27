Ryder System (R) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Ryder System traded down $1.30, reaching $77.27, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 626,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,697. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ryder System has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $135,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,865,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,786,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 20.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,851 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,229,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,188,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

