RYB Education (RYB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RYB Education’s FY2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

RYB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RYB Education from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

NYSE:RYB opened at $21.51 on Monday. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that RYB Education will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RYB Education by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,949,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

