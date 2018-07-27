Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Given a GBX 2,840 Price Target at Cfra

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) received a GBX 2,840 ($37.59) price objective from stock analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($42.03) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,130 ($41.43) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($43.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,880.24 ($38.12).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,596 ($34.36) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($26.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($34.14).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.