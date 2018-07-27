Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (RDS.B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE:RDS.B) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B traded up $0.88, reaching $71.05, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 175,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $306.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.