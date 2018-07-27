Royal Bank of Canada Trims Western Energy Services (WRG) Target Price to C$1.25

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.31.
TSE:WRG traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$0.89. 69,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,567. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.53.
In other news, Director Ronald Mathison acquired 563,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$563,400.00.
About Western Energy Services
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States.
