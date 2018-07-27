Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stryker (SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $184.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

Shares of Stryker traded down $3.71, reaching $167.68, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 49,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,600. Stryker has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,819,000 after acquiring an additional 458,485 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Stryker by 36.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,451,000 after acquiring an additional 428,789 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $192,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,031,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,214,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

