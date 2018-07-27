Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 800.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

NYSE BPT opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -0.65. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,070.44% and a net margin of 98.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $1.4076 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.