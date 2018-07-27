Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLW. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 394.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust opened at $14.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

In other BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $571,743.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

