Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Constellation Software (CSU) Price Target to C$1.15

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 99.88% from the company’s current price.

CSU has been the topic of several other research reports. $965.00 cut their target price on Constellation Software from C$30.00 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. $900.00 raised Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$850.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$865.00 to C$900.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$980.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$696.35.

TSE:CSU traded down C$74.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$980.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,785. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$663.56 and a 52 week high of C$1,134.30.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$8.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$7.26 by C$1.24. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 52.96% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of C$908.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.50 million.

In other Constellation Software news, Director Lawrence Cunningham acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$755.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,625.00. Also, insider John Edward Billowits sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,011.57, for a total value of C$809,256.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825 shares of company stock worth $2,759,437.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

