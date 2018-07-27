Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $76.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

