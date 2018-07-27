Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,813 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flex by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,242,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,220,000 after buying an additional 4,844,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flex by 412.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 3,626,538 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,944,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $20,044,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

In other Flex news, CEO Michael M. Mcnamara sold 239,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $3,469,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,421,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Britt sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $597,248.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,659.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,286 shares of company stock worth $7,925,201. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

