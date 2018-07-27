Roofs (ROOFS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Roofs has a market capitalization of $53,404.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roofs coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Roofs has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Roofs

Roofs’ genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. Roofs’ official website is www.roofs.business . Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9 . Roofs’ official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0

Buying and Selling Roofs

Roofs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roofs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roofs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roofs using one of the exchanges listed above.

