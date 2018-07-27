Rockwell Collins (COL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Rockwell Collins traded up $0.36, hitting $138.61, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 945,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,892. Rockwell Collins has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Collins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.